Premiums collected will not cover insurable Covid losses - report

  • Insurance Age staff
Global property & casualty (P&C) insurers would have to collect business interruption policy premiums for 150 years to make up for projected global output losses in 2020 related to Covid-19, according to findings from insurance think tank the Geneva Association.

The report highlights that projected global losses could hit $4trillion. P&C insurers globally only collected $1.6trillion in annual premium and just $30bn for business interruption.

The Geneva Association said this was “nowhere near

