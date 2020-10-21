BI dispute: RSA won't appeal on Resilience and Eaton Gate wordings

RSA will not push forward an appeal to the Supreme Court on three wordings in the business interruption test case.

In its application to appeal, published on the Financial Conduct Authority website, the insurer confirmed: “No appeal is pursued by RSA in respect of the Court’s findings with respect to the Eaton Gate Retail and Pubs & Restaurants policies (respectively RSA 2.1 and RSA 2.2) and Marsh/Jelf ‘Resilience’ (RSA4).”

However the insurer will pursue an appeal for the Cottagesure (RSA 1)