CFC develops M&A IP product

CFC has launched a new solution aimed to address intellectual property (IP) infringement risks facing buyers undertaking a merger or acquisition. The product leverages the expertise of CFC’s dedicated IP insurance product along with its mid-market M&A insurance suite. Scope

Angus Marshall, transaction liability practice leader at CFC, commented: “Buyers frequently purchase transaction liability insurance to protect themselves against financial loss resulting from breaches of the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]