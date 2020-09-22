Tifgroup receives libel settlement and apology from The Times

Travel insurance provider, Tifgroup, has reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with The Times newspaper over a series of three articles it published in November 2018.

Last week, the newspaper published an apology and agreed to pay damages and costs to Tifgroup as part of an out of court settlement of the case.

The apology has been published on the home page of The Times website and in the print edition of the paper on 15 September.

In addition, Tifgroup detailed that The Times agreed