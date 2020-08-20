Data reveals dramatic drop in personal injury claims during lockdown

Data from the Compensation Recovery Unit (CRU) has revealed a big fall in the number of personal injury claims for the first half of 2020, as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The data was published following a freedom of information request from the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO).

The figures showed that motor injury claims in the first quarter of 2020 (155,860) were roughly the same as in Q1 2019 (156,791), however claims in Q2 2020 fell by 35% to 94,733 (Q2 2019: 146