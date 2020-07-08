From a public health crisis to a public relations crisis – Where does the BI buck stop?

Broker Extra 2020: The UK insurance sector is mired in a public relations disaster after its wide-scale rejection of many business interruption claims connected to the Covid-19 pandemic. An expert panel discussed whether reputations can be restored and trust rebuilt…

The panel: Mark Shepherd, assistant director, head of insurance, Association of British Insurers, Mark Bishop, freelance PR consultant, Mark Bishop Consultancy and Michael Kill, CEO, Night Time Industries Association.

A raft of negative media stories attacking the insurance sector over its refusal to pay many BI claims continues to prove highly damaging, but there are wider issues at stake, including the nature of the product and consumers’ understanding of what they are buying.

What’s the damage?

Host and editor of Insurance Age, Sian Barton, firstly asked the ABI’s Shepherd for his views on the damage caused by industry’s reputation. He responded that the BI issue remained “at the forefront on everyone’s mind,” in terms of impact and emphasised the ABI’s support for the forthcoming FCA court case, which is to provide clarity on BI liability issues.

Shepherd said core issues were firstly, the increased lack of trust in the industry, connected to the BI storm and secondly, a broader cynicism about the value of insurance products in general and the need to ensure there was understanding of the benefit it provides.

Kill, commenting on behalf of “the sharp end” or claimants, said damage to the industry began when the government first made comments that suggested “everyone would be looked after and insurance will pay out”. He said misinformation on BI in particular, and the position around notifiable diseases, confused and angered claimants, who felt they were being turned down because of “small caveats” in policy wordings.

Kill added while some policies were ineligible, his association was focused on those it believed were and these claimants were being forced to endure a long drawn-out process, describing the result for insurers as “a PR roadcrash.”

Mark Bishop, former communications manager with Allianz, said the industry was taking “one hell of a battering”, with insurers being seen as akin to other “villains”, namely businesses affected by negative Covid-19 media reports, such as Wetherspoons, Richard Branson and Sports Direct.

However, Bishop emphasised there was even more onus on insurers to be concerned as this is “an industry based on utmost good faith – this is a trust industry and there is going to be no PR-ing yourself out of this.”

What’s gone wrong?

Shepherd said the current situation had revealed “an expectation gap” between businesses and insurers, with policies being seen in different ways. He put this down to “complicated policy wordings” that were drafted for legal and compliance reasons, but which “are poorly understood”.

He stressed “the vital role that brokers continue to play in enabling customers to buy products that meet needs.” However, given what has happened, this may be harder, with Shepherd admitting customers could have less trust in what they were buying.

Thanks to brokers

Kill added that brokers had been “very helpful” in pursuing the NTIA’s current case, but also in their advice supplied to clients. He continued insurers had not helped matters in some examples, as there had been “a lack of understanding and empathy” and instead had just provided “cut and dried information” in rejecting claims.

He added: “A lot of work needs to be done in terms of meeting expectations and relationships.” Part of this will be resolved with the FCA case, he said, but there needs to be more and for this to be proactive from the insurance industry and also involve trade associations and government.

Bishop praised Kill for taking a “constructive” stance, saying while it was tempting “to point fingers” there had to be learning from this and he also agreed brokers had played a key role.

Looking ahead, he said: “There has to be a joint initiative between insurers and brokers so we can move forward. The insurance industry also needs to take a careful look at itself and do some careful research with customers to find out what steps need to be taken.” He said many Financial Ombudsman cases being upheld on behalf of the consumer, it is apparent there was a problem with complaints.

In defence

The ABI’s Shepherd said his association had already produced claims handing principles, showing what claims were valid and that where claims were valid had told members to make calculations and interim payments quickly.

He also urged wider stakeholders to play a part in finding longer term solutions. “Covid-19 has raised an issue of public policy, it is a systemic problem of a pandemic that affects the economy and society.” As such, he argued that “a pure insurance model does not stack up”.

Shepherd said pandemics were not the only risk that needed open discussion, pointing out that a widespread cyber risk, perhaps also affecting the national grid, also needed new models based on a cooperative approach with government.

The current situation also draws parallels with the banking crisis of 2008 which resulted in banks being widely condemned. Bishop said there was no mistaking the damage now affecting insurers, insisting that reputation was “tremendously important” to the sector. He said the high profile appointment of Amanda Blanc at Aviva, who has spoken previously on the need to address reputation, meant “now is as good a time as ever” to do something about it.

Kill returned the discussion to the here and now, saying that he felt that prior to this, many of his members had experienced good experience in terms of their cover and broking services. “The challenge is this crisis and when people are struggling, they will lash out.”

Is there an opportunity?

Shepherd was asked if there was an opportunity for the insurance sector to reshape itself. He said to some extent there should be a return to looking at the principles of insurance and how it still had a vital role to play in supporting people in protecting against day to day risks. “It’s been around for 300 years and by and large has done well.” He added that a product to cover pandemics would not work as it would be affordable, which is why there needed to be discussion and collaboration.

A future roadmap?

The FCA court case will take place on 23 July and the Night Time Industries Association will be among many keeping a very close eye on its rulings. Bishop concurred while this case is indeed vital to finding a way forward, but there were also issues wider at stake.

He said brokers needed to keep doing what they were already doing in supporting customers, even if insurers were currently stuck in a “reputational holding pattern.”

He added though some £900m in BI claims had already been paid, that the media “does not care to publish these kind of stories” and instead focused on “personal tragedy”, citing the case of a woman who had lost both her home and B&B business as a result of the lockdown.

Kill said many of his members now had a far wider understanding of insurance and this would help them in the future and in working with their brokers. He also said the current experience should be used as a “pool of understanding” to boost education.

But, will there be any winners?

Bishop said some insurers had sought to take action and these included Admiral which had refunded some £10m to lockdown affected customers and Kill said he was aware that insurers in France had put funding into a business support facility which had been well received.

Shepherd, meanwhile concluded that the overall take from this situation must be to build trust with customers, to ensure products are understood in terms of what they will deliver. A worthy and straightforward notion that may be far from easy to fulfil.

