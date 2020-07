Amanda Blanc replaces Tulloch as Aviva CEO

Maurice Tulloch has retired for family health reasons.

Amanda Blanc has been appointed chief executive officer of Aviva with immediate effect.

The insurer said that for family health reasons Maurice Tulloch, the previous chief executive, has today stepped down from the role and retired from his position on the Aviva plc Board.

Blanc is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director at Aviva plc.

She was appointed to the Aviva Board in January 2020 and chairs the Customer, Conduct and Reputation Board Committee.

Career

Blanc was previously CEO, EMEA & Global Banking Partnerships at Zurich Insurance Group but left that role after less than a year.

Prior to that she was Group CEO, Axa UK, PPP and Ireland and has served as chair of the Association of British Insurers and President of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Blanc will be paid a basic salary of £1m per year with further bonuses on the table.

Tulloch joined Aviva in 1992 and held a number of senior positions in the business during his time with the Company. He joined the Aviva plc Board in 2017 and was appointed as chief executive in March 2019.

Contribution

George Culmer, chairman of Aviva, said: “I would like to thank Maurice for his valuable contribution over many years with Aviva. The Board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind his desire to step down and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.

”We are delighted that Amanda will be our new CEO. The Board was unanimous in endorsing her appointment. I know she will bring real dynamism to Aviva and re-establish our credentials as a high-performing, innovative and customer-centric business.”

Blanc said: “Aviva is a great company, full of great people, and I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to help shape its future. I want Aviva to be the leader in our industry again and the first choice for our customers and partners. My focus will be on achieving that for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.

”We will look at all our strategic opportunities, and at pace. I have been on the Aviva Board since the start of this year and have a good understanding of where the business has its strengths and what actions we should take across our portfolio.”

In addition to her previous roles at Axa and Zurich, Amanda has held senior positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers and Groupama Insurance Company. She started her career with Commercial Union, which subsequently became part of Aviva.

Non-Exec

Following her appointment, Blanc will step down from all of her current Non-Executive commitments.

She will continue in her voluntary role as chair of the Welsh Professional Rugby Board.

The insurer detailed that Tulloch has been placed on garden leave with effect from 6 July 2020 until the end of his six-month notice period on 5 January 2021. During this period, he will be available to assist the company and his successor, Blanc, with a planned and orderly transition.

The appointment has been approved by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.