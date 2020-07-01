Lloyd's proposes solutions for non-damage BI cover
The insurance market has revealed a number of frameworks to help tackle the coronavirus crisis as well as future systemic catastrophes.
Lloyd’s has published a number of ways the insurance industry could fast-track global economic and societal recovery from the far-reaching impacts of Covid-19.
The market has revealed three open source frameworks, which it said will help build future resilience through innovative partnerships and products together with a Centre of Excellence to better understand, model and provide insurance for systemic catastrophic events.
According to Lloyd’s, they were developed following interviews with executives and experts across key global industries. It added that the proposals look to address short, medium and long-term challenges customers face as lockdowns lift and they begin to reopen.
Resilience
In addition, they include solutions for the reopening of businesses against the threat of further coronavirus waves, building greater resilience across global supply chains, as well as preparation for future systemic catastrophic events.
Lloyd’s said in a statement: “As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to devastate economies and communities, with impacts requiring resources that can only be accessed by governments, there remains an urgent need to protect society as it recovers and prepares for an uncertain future.”
It explained that the proposed frameworks are freely available for application around the world, noting that two of them require government and (re)insurance partnerships.
Business interruption
Lloyd’s detailed the following three proposed frameworks:
- ReStart, a potential non-damage business interruption (BI) solution for future waves of Covid-19 being developed by the Lloyd’s market. It specifically focuses on supporting SMEs by pooling limited capacity across a number of Lloyd’s market participants. The product would support SMEs reopening without requiring help from the government.
- Recover Re sets out a proposed ‘after the event’ product framework, which Lloyd’s said could provide immediate relief and cover for non-damage BI over the long-term, including the current pandemic. If implemented, this could be a way to inject commercial and government funds into the economy.
- Black Swan Re is a reinsurance framework for government and industry partnership, which could help protect customers from the long-term impacts of systemic events. It would provide reinsurance for commercial non-damage BI cover for black swan events through industry pooled capital, backed by a government guarantee to pay out if the pool had insufficient funds.
Lloyd’s is also developing a Centre of Excellence supported by up to £15m in seed capital investment.
It explained that the centre will build resource and capability to better understand, model and create products that better protect customers against systemic risks, including pandemics.
Partnership
This will include new technical capabilities and services to support insurers, and academic partnerships to develop a better understanding of systemic risks and customers’ emerging needs from the insurance industry.
Lloyd’s Innovation Lab has already started working with insurtechs that can provide some of these capabilities, while Lloyd’s Product Innovation Facility is focusing on innovating products to respond to an accelerated shift towards intangible-driven business models in response to Covid-19.
Lloyd’s explained that the solutions and frameworks had been developed in conjunction with its UK and global advisory groups, and are detailed in its “Supporting global recovery and resilience for customers and economies: the insurance response to Covid-19” report published today (1 July).
Security
Bruce Carnegie-Brown, Lloyd’s chairman, said: “The purpose of insurance is to help businesses and communities manage the risks they face, enable them to recover quickly from disasters by paying claims, and provide the security that allows them to innovate, develop and drive economic growth.
“Covid-19 has demonstrated that there is much more we can do to support our customers by providing protection for the changing risks they face.
“Some of these risks are of a scale that require partnership with governments globally and this report identifies ways in which the insurance industry could work with governments to share risk and create a braver, more resilient world.”
Pay out
Lloyd’s has previously stated that it expects to pay out in the range of $3bn to $4.3bn globally as a result of Covid-19.
It added that it has also started creating new policies to support the immediate health response as well as the longer-term exit strategy.
Lloyd’s said it is also actively working on an insurance solution to support the safe transportation of a Covid-19 vaccine (when developed) to emerging markets.
