Car premiums fall in Q2 amid Covid-19 lockdown

Consumer Intelligence says average motor premiums fell by 1.4% in the last three months, most likely as a result of fewer people driving during the pandemic.

Average UK motor premiums began to fall as the country went into lockdown, according to the latest set of data published by Consumer Intelligence.

The research firm stated that average premiums now stand at £876 following a 1.4% fall in the last three months, most likely as a result of the pandemic.

John Blevins, pricing expert at Consumer Intelligence said: “With fewer cars on the road and the subsequent reduction in claims, it seems some of those savings may be making their way back to customers via reduced premiums.”

However, Consumer Intelligence added that premiums had seen an overall increase of 2.7% in the last 12 months.

Age

Looking more closely at the figures for Q2 2020, the past three months have seen premium reductions for all age groups - for under 25s by 1%, 25-49 by 1.4% and over 50s by 1.5%.

The business explained that in the last year, the cost of motor insurance for the under 25s has remained static, with a net movement of 0%.

However, this age group has seen the biggest reduction in premiums over the longer term, with a 20.3% fall since Consumer Intelligence started tracking average premiums in October 2013.

The data analytics firm noted that this had largely been driven by the emergence of telematics policies. The average premium now sits at £1,912.

Blevins commented: “Once again the telematics offerings are keeping premiums down for the under 25s. The proportion of the cheapest prices being offered to this age group by a telematics provider is 53%.

“This has reduced however from 63% in May 2019. This would suggest more mainstream products are offering competitive pricing for these younger drivers without the black box technology.”

Meanwhile, 25-49-year-olds have seen an increase of 3.2% in the last 12 months, with the over 50s witnessing a 3.6% increase. Average premiums are currently £655 and £392 respectively.

Regions

Furthermore, London remains the most expensive region in the UK for car insurance and the capital also saw the largest rise of the past 12 months, 5.7%.

However, a reduction of 0.6% has been seen in the past 3 months, taking the average premium to £1,503.

North West (£1,059) and West Midlands (£952) are the next most expensive regions.

The North West region saw the second largest price reduction in the past three months (2.8%), while the South West saw the largest reduction of 3.3%.

Currently Scotland has the lowest premiums of all UK regions (£543) despite increases of 3.4% over the past 12 months.

Blevins concluded: “Regional pricing will be dictated by claims experience and crime rates, both of which has fallen during the current pandemic. Fewer people on the roads and more cars parked safely at home.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.