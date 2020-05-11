Covid-19: Are MGAs outperforming insurers in responding to the crisis?

Brokers say pandemic is an opportunity for MGAs to grow their market share as insurers shy away from writing new business.

The coronavirus outbreak could lead to managing general agents taking a larger share of the market after insurers have been slow to respond, according to brokers.

Jon Newall, chairman at Lockyers, stated that MGAs are being more flexible and willing to write business now than the composite insurers.

“An MGA will always react to market changes faster than an insurer, they can quickly adapt to change whereas composite insurers tend to be like oil tankers, they take a while to change direction,” Newall commented.

Power shift

He predicted that there would temporarily be a “shift in power”. According to Newall, many insurers have become less responsive and reluctant to increase their exposure as a result of the current crisis.

He continued: “Most MGAs are backed by a composite so the composites aren’t really losing out, it’s just that more business will be written via the MGA channel because they can roll with the punches better.”

Paul Anscombe, chief executive officer of Seventeen Group, agreed that MGAs had been better to respond than the insurers, but highlighted that size was one of the factors behind it.

“They’re leaner. When you change procedures, it’s easier to do it in smaller businesses, it was harder at the outset for the composites to respond,” he argued.

Seventeen Group includes broker James Hallam and MGA Touchstone Underwriting, and Anscombe stated that the MGA arm was “busier than ever”.

New business

According to Anscombe, it is currently “tough to get insurers’ attention” when it comes to placing new business.

“A lot of the big insurers were struggling to deliver service at first and the focus has been on renewals rather than new business,” he explained.

He noted that this could be because providers do not have the same appetite for new business as they did before the coronavirus outbreak.

“Insurers are nervous about long-term unoccupied premises and concerned about increased moral hazard and fraudulent claims,” Anscombe continued.

He further added that the larger global brokers had also started using Touchstone to a larger extent as a result.

However, Anscombe highlighted that “there is no doubt the composites will be in the mix”.

He added: “They may lose some of the market share but that was happening anyway and it comes down to their appetite post-Covid.

“I can’t ever see MGAs disappearing and I can’t see them taking over the market, it’s just about where the balance lies.”

Claims

Meanwhile, Adam Townley, director at Townley Insurance Brokers, flagged that in terms of paying claims arising from Covid-19, he had “a negative view” across the board, with MGAs and insurers all performing on the same level.

He commented: “All of them are being quiet. The problem is that an MGA ultimately has to toe the line with whatever capacity provider they have so MGAs haven’t been any better on that score.”

The industry started seeing signs of a hardening market last year, and Townley predicted that this would continue in certain business lines after Covid-19.

“The issue we’ve got is that clients are going to come back to us with lower turnovers and less bits to insure. I can see a shrinking of premium because there’ll be less to insure,” he commented.

Townley added: “There is potential for the market to harden as a result of the losses that insurers have made.”

Restricted

However, Mason Owen managing director Andrew Gibbons, stated that the current situation has not impacted his approach to working with MGAs or insurers.

“It took some of the larger, more established insurance companies more time to completely move their operations out of central locations, but they’re up and running now as normally as they can be,” he noted.

Gibbons agreed that MGAs were quicker to provide quotations, but flagged that they could also be “restricted by their own criteria”.

He concluded: “Whilst they can be more flexible and agile at the front end, they sometimes don’t have the underwriting flexibility you can find in other areas of the market so it swings in roundabouts.”

