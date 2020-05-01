Covid-19: Product value under FCA microscope

Providers urged to consider how value of products has changed as customers alter behaviours during coronavirus with product refunds proposed.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expects insurers to assess the value of their insurance products to customers during this period and to consider appropriate action.

This might include changing how benefits are delivered, refunding some premiums or suspending monthly payments for a certain period of time.

The watchdog said it proposes to give insurers up to six months to assess this so that it can take into account effects of coronavirus in a more rounded manner.

The measures were announced at the same time as the FCA said it would examine legal wordings around business interruption and look at the possibility of premium reductions and payment holidays.

Expectation

The FCA detailed: “We expect firms which are manufacturers and/or product providers to consider whether and how coronavirus may have materially affected the value of their insurance products.

“The effects of coronavirus may mean that:

Firms are no longer able to provide expected contractual benefits, either in the expected form, to the expected timeframe, or at all. For example, where fulfilling claims involves service providers whose movements are restricted because of lockdown (e.g. boiler servicing), or some medical covers where customers cannot access certain benefits.

Underlying insured events can no longer happen for any holders of the policy eg, due to Government lockdown or other circumstances connected with coronavirus, resulting in a fundamental change in risk for the firm. For example, public liability insurances for businesses that are unable to open, such as hairdressers, bars and restaurants.

“These changes could affect the intended value being delivered to customers holding certain insurance products. Our expectation of a product level assessment is restricted to cases where the firms or the product itself cannot deliver a benefit, or where the customer cannot make a claim as the underlying event is no longer relevant.

“Some firms may choose to go further than this, which we would welcome, but do not require.”

Welcome

The regulator acknowledged that some firms have already reassessed product value and instigate measures to reflect this – moves it described as welcome.

Insurance Age asked firms last week what they were doing with respect to the motor market to respond to customers using vehicles less during the lockdown. The article followed an announcement by Admiral that it would refund all motor customers £25 for staying at home and using vehicles less.

The regulator is asking for comments on the proposals by 15 May. If confirmed, the measures would come into force by the end of May.

Clarity

FCA interim CEO, Christopher Woolard commented: “The current emergency has altered the value of some insurance products and we believe that insurers should be looking at both whether their products still offer value.

“Firms should also look at how they can help customers who may be experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the virus.”

He added: “Many insurers are already taking some kind of action to assist their customers and we want to see a degree of consistency for consumers. Today’s proposed guidance and statement aims to make our expectations clear to all firms in the insurance market and provide future certainty.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.