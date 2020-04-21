Axa XL reveals global restructure
Provider to create a single global insurance underwriting function and form three geographical business units across the Americas, Eurasia and the UK & Lloyd’s market.
Axa XL has announced a proposed restructure of the operating model of its insurance business following a strategic review, along with a new leadership team.
The proposed changes include the creation of a single global insurance underwriting function and the formation of three geographical business units across the Americas, Eurasia and the UK & Lloyd’s market.
Axa XL was created in 2018 after Axa bought XL Catlin in a deal worth $15.3bn (£11.1bn).
Redundancies
Last February the provider confirmed that 711 people across its European operations were at risk of redundancy as it worked to integrate Axa Corporate Solutions, Axa Matrix, Axa Art and XL Catlin.
Asked whether the new proposals would result in more redundancies, an Axa XL spokesperson told Insurance Age: “Over the coming weeks, the leadership team will be working in project mode on the reorganisation to define how we will work in the future.
“We do not know what the outcome of this work will be. All proposed changes will be presented to the relevant employee representative bodies in due course.”
The business revealed in February this year that its former CEO, Greg Hendrick, had stepped down with immediate effect.
He was replaced by Scott Gunter, formerly vice president of Chubb Group and president of Chubb’s North American commercial division.
Leadership
Looking closer at the reorganisation, Axa XL stated that the new underwriting function will be led by a global chief underwriting officer, who it noted will be working to design the structure of the new model.
Meanwhile the three geographical business units will be led by chief executive officers.
Gunter confirmed the following leadership team:
- Nancy Bewlay, chief underwriter officer
- Joseph Tocco, CEO, Americas
- Scott Gunter, interim CEO, Eurasia.
- Sean McGovern, interim CEO, UK & Lloyd’s market
- Charles Cooper, CEO, Reinsurance
- Brent Hoffman, chief claims officer
- Karen le Duc, chief human resources officer
- Matthieu Caillat, chief operating officer
- Noel Richardson, chief risk officer
- Rainer Schoellhammer, chief finance officer
- Sean McGovern, general counsel
Gunter commented: “Axa XL is the result of acquisitions and mergers and with our increased scale, now is the time to optimise our structure by striking the right balance between local and global decision making so we remain agile and flexible.”
Priorities
He added: “I have spent my first 60 days as CEO considering our priorities and our structure and assembling the right team to drive Axa XL forward.
“We want to continue to serve our clients and brokers to the very best of our ability while being a simpler organisation to navigate.”
Gunter argued that the regional structure would mean that decisions can be made faster.
He concluded: “This leadership team is an international, highly experienced team of individuals: around half the team have a background at legacy XL Catlin, while the other half bring diverse and valuable experience from across the Axa Group.”
