Covid-19: UK claims will pass £1bn, says Huw Evans

Evans quoted the figure in a letter defending the response of insurers to the pandemic.

Association of British Insurers (ABI) director general Huw Evans has placed the claims cost of the Covid-19 pandemic as “well in excess of £1 billion in the UK”.

In reaching the figure, Evans cited the ABI’s estimate of £275m in travel cancellation and repatriation costs as well as Lloyd’s expectation that claims will be triggered “on more than a dozen policy types”.

He added: “This is on top of the £7.8 billion in claims incurred every year from businesses for the types of day to day risks such as fire, flood and employee accidents that insurers protect against.”

A spokesperson for the ABI clarified to Insurance Age that the estimate was not based on new data analysis by the trade body.

Letter

The £1bn number was included as part of a letter written by Evans to the Financial Times, published 3 April.

Evans was responding to a column that claimed insurance groups were turning a “deaf ear” to the reputational risk of the pandemic.

He wrote: “What insurers cannot do is pay out for claims where customers have not paid for the cover; this is a shortcut to insolvency.

“We do, however, have to build a better future solution to ensure more widespread business insurance cover for pandemics.

“The state will have to be front and centre of such an effort, but the insurance industry is ready to talk about how it can be an effective partner in building more widespread protection against pandemics than we have seen with Covid-19.”

