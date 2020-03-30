Sir Peter Wood steps down from Esure
Wood founded the business in 1999 and sold a majority stake to Bain Capital in 2018.
Esure founder Sir Peter Wood has stepped down as chairman and from the company board with immediate effect.
The board also announced today (30 March) that Andy Haste will step in as chairman.
Esure stated that Wood’s decision follows the completion of the company’s £1.2bn takeover by Bain Capital in 2018.
Wood founded Esure back in 1999. Following his departure, he will retain a shareholding in the firm.
Hire
Haste is currently senior independent deputy chairman at Lloyd’s of London.
He was previously chairman of Wonga, group chief executive at RSA, chief executive of Axa Sun Life, and executive director at Axa UK.
Referencing Haste’s 35 years in the insurance industry, Esure said his appointment would bring a “wealth of experience in board leadership” to the company.
Departure
Discussing his exit, Wood commented: “Having founded seven insurers in the UK, the US and Spain, it has been a particular privilege to have founded and guided Esure over the past 20 years, creating a great company that I hope and believe will thrive under its new ownership.
“Following the change in ownership and establishment of a permanent chief executive in David McMillan, I’ve decided that now is the right time for me to hand over the chairmanship and scale back my responsibilities within Esure, allowing me more time to spend on my other interests including GoCompare, Pikl and my property interests.”
Esure appointed McMillan as chief executive in May 2019. He was previously group chief operating officer at QBE.
Future
Haste stated: “I’m delighted to become chairman and look forward to helping steer the company through what is a very important period for Esure and for the broader insurance industry.
“This is a great business, with a strong management team and an exciting plan to deliver growth in the future. I would like to thank Sir Peter who has an incredible track record as an entrepreneur and founded such a great company.”
Luca Bassi, managing director at Bain Capital, added: “Sir Peter has worked with Bain in close partnership since our investment in 2018. Peter remains an important shareholder in Esure and we look forward to his continued support as we continue to grow the business that he and his team built.
“Looking to the future, we are delighted to welcome Andy to Esure. He brings an outstanding track record and unparalleled expertise in the insurance space that will support David and Esure as we enter the next phase of strategic development.”
