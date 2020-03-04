Mactavish calls for radical reform of the UK insurance industry

Consultancy says the UK insurance sector is on an “unsustainable trajectory” as it warns of a decline in broking and underwriting skills.

Mactavish has called for urgent and radical reform of the UK commercial insurance sector.

The company said it believes a long-term focus on price over value of cover has led to “considerable erosion of insurance contract quality, growing opacity around broker fee structures and an increasing one-size-fits-all approach to complex risks”.

The insurance consultancy has today (4 March) launched a year-long investigation and discussion programme, which it said aimed to encourage debate from across the UK commercial insurance industry around how to address these issues and transform the sector over the next ten years.

According to Mactavish, the long soft market has led to a decline in traditional broking and underwriting skills.

The organisation has previously warned of a lack of experience in the insurance sector in how to deal with a hard market and criticised the industry for its “knee-jerk reaction” to changing market conditions.

Skills

Mactavish said in a statement: “During this period, the insurance community has focused largely on the cost of insurance rather than its value-added skills.

“As a result, clients have come to see insurance as a commodity purchase rather than a complex financial instrument capable of preserving or breaking a company’s balance sheet. Too often, clients only understand this distinction when they have a claim denied.”

The business further argued that the UK insurance sector is on an “unsustainable trajectory”.

Bruce Hepburn, chief executive officer of Mactavish, said: “Insurance buyers are facing a growing number of risks – many of which are relatively new, such as cyber – at the same time, the industry has de-skilled throughout the last decade-and-a-half of soft market conditions.

“While this is already a problem it will be massively exacerbated as insurance rates are now rising as the market hardens. Not only are buyers being served with unsuitable products, they will now have to pay much higher rates for the privilege.”

Hepburn further questioned whether the return to higher premiums would result in insurers and brokers increasing their investment in technical skills.

He added: “Ultimately, if brokers only pass on insurers’ products at market price, clients are quite right to question the value they provide.”

Decline

David Hertzell, chairman of Mactavish’s dispute resolution team, and a former law commissioner, said: “Emerging markets are now taking a lead - and showing higher levels of profitability than the UK and other established hubs.

“While the underwriting excellence that sits at the heart of unique institutions such as Lloyd’s remains, other institutions – in alternative global centres – can now credibly claim to match them. This then, is a picture of managed decline in the UK’s position as an international market.”

As part of its campaign to encourage sector participants to share their views, Mactavish stated that the following two questions need to be answered:

How can we ensure that the UK insurance market retains and enhances its competitive edge in an increasingly globalised world?

Is the market delivering for policyholders, and discharging its wider duty of care to align with and support long term economic growth in the UK by providing high quality financial risk transfer protection to the real economy?

According to Hepburn, the UK insurance market is now at a “defining juncture”.

Constructive

He concluded: “It’s vital that we now take an honest, open and constructive approach to our future.

“Our overall aim is for London to be seen as the gold-standard for sophisticated risk transfer.”

Last month, Mactavish warned of underinsurance in commercial property, stating that cyber elements are increasingly being removed from policies.

