Zurich UK reveals profit jump for 2019

Zurich UK has posted a 97% rise in operating profit in its general insurance business for the full year 2019.

The provider’s operating profit came in at £271m in 2019, compared to £137m in the preceding year.

In addition, its UK combined operating ratio improved to 91% from 94.9% in 2018.

Gross written premium in the GI business saw a 4% increase to £2.48bn (2018: £2.39bn).

“Overall we’re delighted with the results and we’ve delivered an excellent performance in 2019,” said Tulsi Naidu, Zurich UK chief executive officer.

She told Insurance Age: “We’ve taken deliberate actions to simplify our business over the last few years, we’ve worked to improve customer service and our digital capability across the GI business. We’re starting to see this pay off now.”

Zurich has also introduced new digital portals for motor and property claims to speed up payment for customers.

Naidu explained that the insurer had seen growth in its broker business as well.

Zurich underwent a major underwriting restructure in 2018, and Naidu noted that while she is “confident” in the business “there is still more to do” to improve its quality of service.

“We made big changes to our operating model a few years ago and now we’re just continuing to refine the business. We believe we’re well set up for the future,” she continued.

Last year Zurich launched an Acturis-based SME platform for brokers named Zurich Online.

Naidu noted that it had been well received by the market, and added: “It shows that we continue to improve our proposition for brokers and strengthens our focus on the SME market.”

Over the last six months a number of insurers and MGAs have pulled out of underperforming lines of business.

According to Naidu, Zurich has been “very thoughtful” about its portfolio over the last few years.

She concluded: “I dare say we’ve been ahead of the curve in that aspect and have done a lot of work around our portfolio. We’re committed to continue developing our GI business in the UK.”

