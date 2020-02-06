Beazley profits jump as COR worsens to 100% in 2019

CEO Andrew Horton says provider is committed to regional brokers through its Birmingham office despite recently pulling out of UK regional marine.

Beazley chief executive officer Andrew Horton has stated that Beazley is committed to regional brokers in the UK, after the provider pulled out of UK regional marine earlier this month.

“We have a Birmingham office and we’re putting more underwriters into it,” Horton stated.

“UK marine is frustrating for us because we’ve had that team since 2004. But we just couldn’t get it to be efficient enough and we couldn’t get the cost low enough to make a profit on it.”

Chief underwriting officer Adrian Cox added that the provider’s strategy in terms of regional business is to automate as much as possible.

“We do as much as we can through our own portal and through brokers,” he continued.

“We weren’t able to do that with the regional marine business, which means it remained a very manual business. We couldn’t get the expense ratio down, but we can with other lines.”

Profit

The comments were made as Beazley announced its financial results for the full year 2019, revealing a 250% jump in pre-tax profit to $267.7m (£206.7m) from last year’s $76.4m.

The provider’s gross written premium also grew by 15% to $3.0bn (2018: $2.6bn) and its net premiums written increased to $2.5bn in 2019 from $2.2bn in 2018.

However, its combined operating ratio deteriorated to 100%, compared to 98% in the preceding year.

In addition, underwriting profit for 2019 was just under $4m, which Cox said was lower than expected.

Exits

Beazley has also pulled out US trucking liability in 2019, which followed its exit from construction and engineering in 2018.

Cox commented: “Trucking is very much a commodity and it doesn’t really suit the sort of stuff we like to do.

“Construction and engineering was different, in some ways it does suit us because it is a technically underwritten class. But it’s one that requires a wider product set than we had.”

Horton further noted that the business is prepared for Brexit. Beazley converted its Irish reinsurance company into an insurance company in 2017.

Technology

Looking ahead at 2020, he continued: “We will continue to invest in technology, and this aligns with supporting Lloyd’s and its Blueprint One.

“We’re big supporters of what John Neal and the team at Lloyd’s are doing, because we want to make the market easy to access at a lower cost.”

Horton concluded: “An adverse claims experience across several lines of business, leading to reduced prior year reserve releases, meant that our combined ratio rose to 100% for 2019.

“Despite this, we are optimistic that the remedial action that we have been taking across several lines of business in recent years, alongside the expected continued premium rate increase, will favour us as we move into 2020.”

