Bewica launches cyber portal for SMEs

New offering is free for Bewica's brokers to use and assesses customers’ susceptibility to the top cyber risks that SMEs face including phishing attacks, password interception and website attacks.

Cyber specialist Bewica has launched a cyber security portal with tools and training to help SMEs asses the risks they face.

The managing general agent (MGA) stated that the portal is available as a free risk management tool for its brokers and added that it can be white labelled with the broker’s brand.

In addition, brokers can use the tool to assess their own cyber security for free.

According to Bewica, the portal measures customers’ susceptibility to the top cyber risks that SMEs face. These include phishing attacks, password interception and website attacks.

It also provides advice and training to reduce the risks and allows customers to assess the risks of all their third-party suppliers.

Bewica noted that the portal further monitors for breaches on the dark web and provides breach alerts to business managers and added that phishing simulation training is available.

Vulnerabilities

Bewica chief executive officer, Eva Berg-Winters, said: “We believe this is the most sophisticated cyber risk management tool available to SMEs, who are unlikely to have an IT specialist in house.

“It will help our brokers to stand out against the competition by giving their customers an expert assessment of the most common vulnerabilities that hackers might use against their business and provide guidance to improve their security.”

Berg-Winters explained that a third of small and medium-sized businesses experience a cyber attack or breach every year.

She continued: “However, we know that many brokers find it more challenging to talk about cyber security than for instance building security.

“Our portal is designed to give brokers and their customers confidence and jargon-free useful information to help them avoid becoming a victim of cybercrime.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.