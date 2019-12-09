Brokers welcome Amanda Blanc back to UK insurance

Blanc has taken on NED roles at Aviva and ERS with experts predicting further announcements are to come.

Insurance experts have welcomed Amanda Blanc’s return to the UK insurance market.

Blanc’s appointment as an independent non-executive director of Aviva was revealed last week and only two days later she was also confirmed as a NED at motor insurance specialist ERS.

Brokers hailed her arrival at Aviva, with Tim Ryan, executive chairman of Ryan’s, telling Insurance Age that he believed Blanc will bring a new perspective to the Aviva board and that she will help the provider deliver on its objectives.

He added: “Amanda is a very strong industry figure with strong opinions on distribution, efficiency and diversity which is no bad thing in our male dominated sector.”



Background

Meanwhile, former Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmond, who is now CEO of InsurTech start-up Broker Insights, added: “The strength and depth of her general insurance background will be a great addition to the group board with Aviva’s general insurance aspirations over the coming years.”

Aviva chief executive officer Maurice Tulloch said last month that the provider is targeting 20% growth in general insurance premium by 2022.

An industry source who declined to be named, added: “There’s more chat about Aviva making general insurance a bigger focus now and looking at the people who are on the group board, non-exec wise they’re probably light on general insurance people. She would bring that GI expertise.”

NED

Several of the specialists Insurance Age spoke to highlighted that accepting NED positions at Aviva and ERS means that Blanc is unlikely to be taking on any other roles at competing large insurers.

However, they noted that it opened up for Blanc to take on a role at a broker or an InsurTech start-up.

The unnamed expert continued: “To have made the choice to take on a non-exec role at a big insurer, that leads me to think she has something else lined up.

“I can imagine that she could take on a non-exec role at a broker.”

Blanc’s move to take on NED roles follows her exit from Zurich in July, where she had worked as chief executive officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to joining Zurich she was UK CEO at Axa. When her move from Axa to Zurich was announced in April 2018, brokers stated that she was a “big loss for Axa and an unbelievable gain to Zurich”.

