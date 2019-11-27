News analysis: Are brokers still in love with Gibraltar insurers?

The recent run of Gibraltar-based insurer insolvencies has made the headlines, but the low tax and light-touch regulations in the jurisdiction attract UK businesses and InsurTech start-ups. Martin Friel investigates why brokers are still dealing with insurers on the island.

Mention insurance and Gibraltar in the same sentence and most people think of a tax haven where insurance companies have a habit of going bust.

Since July 2014, nine insurers have gone out of business including Elite, Horizon and, most recently, Lamp, causing chaos and uncertainty for UK brokers and their customers. However, with almost 50 insurers controlling £5bn of premium and insuring one in four UK motorists, Gibraltar is a serious market that demands serious consideration.

If in the past Gibraltar has relied on lower corporation tax (10%), a familiar legal landscape and a common language to attract UK businesses, it is now betting on what it sees as its expertise at the cutting edge of financial services to attract a new generation of insurance firms.

“When one considers the skills and expertise in Gibraltar among the cutting-edge motor insurers, the remote gambling sector and an expanding FinTech hub, we believe that Gibraltar has the potential to attract many more InsurTechs,” says Michael Ashton, senior executive at Gibraltar Finance.

InsurTechs such as Hedgehog Insurance (late 2018) and gig economy insurer, Zego, which announced in November that it had secured its insurance license in Gibraltar.

Sten Saar, CEO and co-founder of Zego explains that having its own carrier to take on around 20-25% of the risk allows the firm to make better use of the data it collects to create more tailored products for its customers and help existing insurer partners develop their offering.

Which makes sense, but what was it about the low-tax, (allegedly) light touch regulatory environment that attracted Zego to Gibraltar?

According to Saar, it was all about speed, a precious commodity in the start-up world.

“We had everything we needed to do it in the UK or Gibraltar,” he says.

“But when we looked into the detail of the process, we realised that the difference in time it takes to get a license in the UK vs Gibraltar is huge. In the UK it looked like it was going to take two or three years and as a start-up, we can’t wait three years.”

Indeed, the Gibraltar regulator says that it aims to give a decision in principle on providing a license within nine weeks of receiving a complete application. In the UK, the commitment to do the same is six months.

But how can the Gibraltar regulator go through the same process with the same level of rigour in less than half the time?

Ashton is clear that the regulatory processes are aligned: “The Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) have agreed to the alignment of regulatory outcomes with the UK.

“Gibraltar has passed every EU Directive in the same way as the UK, France or Germany and is fully Solvency II compliant.”

Which seems to be reflected in Saar’s experience.

“It took us 14 months to get the license and we had to be well capitalised and go through the solvency calculations,” says Saar. “It was a very, very thorough process.”

“But we were able to have a great dialogue and it was quick. The Gibraltar regulator’s ability to move quickly, doesn’t mean they skip steps. If you have a meeting one day, the following step can take place the next day.”

And he believes that the UK regulators need to get a grip of this time issue if they are going to encourage more InsurTechs to set up in the UK: “We are investor-financed companies, so every day counts.”