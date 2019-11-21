Direct Line Group results outline £50m cost-cutting drive

Restructures costing the business £60m will also take place over the next two years.

Direct Line Group has published steady financial figures as it embarks on a £50m cost-cutting drive and a £60m restructure plan.

A trading update published yesterday (20 November) revealed that gross written premium ticked upwards from £854.5m in Q3 2018 to £858.0m in Q3 2019.

Growth was posted in motor, rescue and other personal lines, and commercial.

However, GWP in home fell 4.9% from £166.7m to £158.6m over the same period.

Direct Line Group said the decline was driven by a run-off of partnerships in the sector.

CEO Penny James commented: “I’m encouraged with the Group’s performance in Q3, with motor returning to modest growth, helped by some improvement in market conditions. Although we are only halfway through Q4, the improving trends have continued.”

Overall

The impact of Direct Line Group’s disappointing half-year results was also evident in yesterday’s trading update.

Full results for the first nine months of 2019 showed that GWP at the business fell 1.3% to £2.43bn from £2.46bn over the same period a year prior.

Motor and home contracted 2.9% and 3.4% respectively, while rescue and commercial grew by 3.3% and 2.9%.

The strong performance in commercial lines was partly credited to growth in broker business NIG.

In recent weeks, NIG has undergone a management reshuffle which saw several senior figures leave the business, including director of broker e-trade Jaime Swindle.

Direct Line Group stated that the Q3 turnaround in motor was due to “better new business trading”, including the performance of the Churchill brand on price comparison websites.

The business also noted that claims inflation in motor had been at the “upper end of long-term expectations”.

Efficiency

James also told investors to expect a series of cost-cutting measures at Direct Line Group.

She continued: “Assisted by the technology change, we will transform our business by working in a faster and nimbler way to deliver the potential of the Group. This includes improving our cost efficiency, enabling faster and more accurate pricing and continuing to improve customer experience.”

Yesterday’s trading update announced that Direct Line Group is targeting a 20% improvement in its operating expense ratio.

The business is looking to slash more than £50m in costs by the end of 2021, bringing operating expenses before amortisation and depreciation down from the £644m reported in 2018 to below £590m.

The introduction of “major technology assets” – including new IT platforms – is expected to contribute to improvements in efficiency, increasing the level of automation and self-service at the business.

This cost-cutting plan also accounts for one-off restructuring costs estimated at £60m over the next two years.

Direct Line Group did not discuss which parts of the business were candidates for restructuring.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.