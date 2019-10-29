News analysis: Broker and MGA concerns mount over MS Amlin pull-out

Provider’s announcement that it is exiting nine lines of business could have serious knock-on effects for the market, reports Sam Barrett

The market has warned that MS Amlin’s announcement in September that it will be exiting nine lines of business will have repercussions for MGAs and the broking community.

The move, which followed a comprehensive underwriting review, will see the insurer refocus its business around three core markets where underwriting expertise is critical and products are not commoditised. These are high-value reinsurance; specialty insurance business, which combines its marine and property & casualty international platforms; and European commercial insurance, where it will selectively operate domestic specialty markets.

Although it has identified the nine lines of business (see box on page eight) as no longer part of its strategic direction, the fate of eight of them is yet to be decided. Other than aviation insurance, where it ceased underwriting renewals and new business from 14 October and will manage the portfolio’s run-off internally, no decision has yet been made for the others. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that it was business as usual for the other eight lines while it was exploring other options for them.

News of this review also follows MS Amlin’s exit from the UK household market in 2018. The line, which was focused on mid and high net worth business, offered renewals until the end of May 2018 and was then put into run off.

Broker reaction

MS Amlin’s exit from these business lines concerns many in the broker market. Peter Blanc, group CEO at Aston Lark, said it was yet another blow to the market but described it as completely understandable. “If an insurer isn’t making money then it’s hard to see why they would continue writing business,” he suggested. “We’re in a harder market now: scale, or a unique selling point, become much more important.”

Matthew Collins, managing director of Ascend Broking, is also saddened by the announcement. “It’s a great shame. When they were acquired by Mitsui Sumitomo [in 2015], they had really ambitious expansion plans. There were good people there and the company invested a lot of money into e-trade on Acturis. It all looked good,” he said.

But he’s noted a change over the last couple of years. “Seeing MS Amlin’s high net worth property business go into run-off last year was worrying as this was a good proposition,” he explained.

“Since then, I’ve seen a fall in the number of staff based in the Chelmsford office. A shift in strategy is inevitable in the years following a takeover or merger, but I do wonder whether they were able to get the traction they wanted in the regional markets.”

While Collins’ observations chime with those of other Insurance Age readers (see further reading, right), a spokesperson from MS Amlin denied that there were any staffing issues in the Chelmsford office. They added that, with the company still looking at options for eight of the lines it was exiting, there were currently no plans for any redundancies.

The MS Amlin view "The decisive measures we are taking across our underwriting portfolio will allow us to focus and build on our track record of providing risk solutions to our clients' most complex needs. It will refocus our business and ensure we are best placed to serve our clients and their shifting demands, as technology, digitalisation and data and analytics continue to change the nature of insured risk. "Whilst we have identified several classes of business that no longer fit within our long-term strategy, we believe there are other owners that are better positioned to take these great books of business forward. There will be no interruption to the service our brokers and clients receive in the meantime. "We are confident that we will be able to deliver on our ambitious goals and return to our position as a highly profitable, market-leading (re)insurer." Simon Beale, CEO, MS Amlin, on the exits

Broader market factors

A refocused underwriting strategy may be the driving factor behind MS Amlin’s exit plans. But there are also market forces that may have contributed to the decision and may yet lead other insurers to take similar action.

Paul Anscombe, CEO of James Hallam, points to Lloyd’s strategic review of its business as an example. “This forces people to look at the lines of business they’re writing and their pricing mechanisms,” he said. “It accelerates this type of activity. We will see more firms reviewing their operations and exiting lines of business that are no longer profitable.”

Distribution costs can also put pressure on margins, with Collins pointing the finger at some of the larger players in the broker market. “The costs of distribution are high and the demands of some of the consolidators and the new breed of nationals is driving commission rates up,” he said.

Securing a buyer, or buyers, for the eight business lines MS Amlin is exiting is widely seen as the most desirable outcome and the insurer has hinted that “there are other owners that are better positioned to take (the business lines) forward”. However, there has been no confirmation of this action.

The Amlin decision is symptomatic of wider market issues. Julian Broughton, CEO of Alan & Thomas Insurance Group, has started to see issues in a number of spaces over the last year.

“Aviation, especially private light aircraft, has been a challenge since 2018, and it’s also got harder to cover high value yachts. The hottest topic though is professional indemnity (PI), with design and construction particularly difficult,” he explained.

Blanc has also noted a reduction in capacity in some areas, including PI, marine and some casualty lines. “We’re probably overdue a bit of a correction but it is starting to bite,” he added.

Business line shake-up Exiting

P&C UK Insurance (corporate property, real estate, casualty, package binders, fleet)

Aviation

Bloodstock in P&C International

UK Yacht

AUA Insolvency Risk Services Refocusing

High-value reinsurance

Specialty insurance business

European commercial insurance

Putting aviation into run-off will have added to some of the capacity issues, but Paul Rickards, commercial broking account handler at The Bateman Group, believes the effect will be limited if MS Amlin is unable to find a buyer for some of the other eight lines. “There could be issues in some of the more high-risk areas, such as manufacturers with an explosion risk or companies with a lot of US customers, but I do not think it would make a huge difference in the more general property and casualty market.”

However, one line that might be more problematic is UK yacht. James Woollam, managing director of Hayes Parson, is concerned that, if a buyer isn’t found for this line of business, it will add significantly to the issues being experienced in the market.

Following the Lloyd’s Review, Woollam remarked that the pleasure craft market underwent major change, with several insurers leaving and others wanting significant increases in price, lower limits or more vanilla risk.

“If the MS Amlin UK yacht business is put into run-off, it will have a significant and detrimental effect on the market. It’s a significant account,” he added.

“A few years ago, a number of insurers would have been very interested in getting into this market, but now, it’s all about whether it’s profitable. Ultimately, a sale will come down to the results for that line of business.”

MGA manoeuvres

The MGA market is also likely to feel the effects of MS Amlin’s exit from these nine lines more markedly. With MS Amlin backing some MGAs, Peter Staddon, managing director of the Managing General Agents’ Association, said there were concerns.

“It’s difficult. Any reduction can impact on MGAs,” he said. “There’s plenty of capacity out there for the right proposition but there are always issues too.”

Although MS Amlin isn’t among the carriers his firm works with, Jonathan Turner, chief executive at Pen Underwriting, stated having to find a new insurer partner can be difficult. “Where a backer pulls out, an MGA can find itself having to scramble around for a new carrier and even having to close down the business if this proves unsuccessful.

“It’s a material risk. We experienced it last year when one of the syndicates pulled out, but we always include a lengthy notice period in our binding agreements to prevent any problems.”

While it offers less of a cliff edge than putting the lines into run-off, the possible transfer of the eight MS Amlin lines of business to another owner also raises concerns for Staddon. “It’s a difficult one,” he indicated. “How positive this would be is dependent on what contracts are put together and to whom they are sold. The MGA will want to ensure the continued development of the risk. If features change, for example, the removal of mid-term adjustments, they may want to find a new insurer to work with.”

For MGAs, the exits could also exacerbate some of the other pressures being felt in the market. As an example, Anscombe said that through the group’s MGA, Touchstone, which specialises in areas including hospitality & leisure and liability & construction, he has seen some renewals come in at two to three times the current premium.

“It’s a tougher market. An MGA needs to add value to survive: those that add nothing to the distribution chain will struggle,” he commented.

One of the side effects of these pressures is already being seen, with Staddon pointing to increased merger and acquisition activity in the MGA market. This has included mergers between MGAs but also insurers buying MGAs.

And while the survival instincts of the broker market will ensure that it is able to overcome whatever challenges lay ahead, all will be hoping for a swift decision on the eight lines of business MS Amlin is potentially looking to sell.

“This time of uncertainty, when you don’t know what’s happening, is very difficult for underwriters, brokers and clients,” said Woollam. “Everyone needs certainty, whatever it is, to be able to move forward.”