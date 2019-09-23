Ascent Underwriting and Cove Programs rebrand as Optio

Owner Preservation Capital Partners combined the two MGAs after buying US firm Cove earlier this year.

Ascent Underwriting is set to rebrand as Optio following its merger with Cove Programs, a US-headquartered managing general agent (MGA) specialising in the construction sector.

The business stated that the new name symbolises “a future-focused organisation that will leverage the strength of its people and embrace technology”.

The move follows on from Preservation Capital Partners taking a “substantial stake” in Ascent in November 2017.

Preservation also completed its deal to buy Cove, which has offices in Los Angeles and London, in March this year.

At the time, the capital provider stated it would combine the two MGAs to create an entity which manages over $200m [£160.8m] in gross written premium.

Management

The move saw Kevin Hastings take on the role of group chief executive officer, while David Umbers, previously CEO of Ascent, became executive chairman of the combined group.

The business has now appointed Ark Syndicate Management founder and chief executive officer Ian Beaton as non-executive director. Beaton has previously worked at McKinsey & Company and Aspen.

Hastings commented: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Ian to Optio. This aligns with moving to larger premises under our new name, which will enable us to take full advantage of our combined strengths as a single entity.”

Beaton added: “Both Ascent and Cove have consistently outperformed in their chosen niches based on their focused knowledge and intent capital support.

“Their combination to form Optio capitalises on this alignment to create one of the largest independently-owned specialty MGAs.”

