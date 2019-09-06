The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.
Editor Sian Barton and commissioning editor Laurence Eastham look at the stories that caused a stir in the fortnight commencing 26 August 2019.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
The top stories were:
1. Swinton closures don’t tell full story, says Donaldson
2. FCA warns of Close Brothers clone
3. Finch buys Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet
4. GRP exploring sale and reinvestment options
5. Fujitsu sets sights on disrupting insurance
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Gallagher buys landlord insurance specialist
- Finch buys Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet
- News analysis: Construction sector faces hit from hardening market
- Aviva takes Erica Arnold from Zurich for COO position
- FCA warns of two fraudulent insurance firms using social media
- Profile: PIB's CEO Brendan McManus and CFO Ryan Brown
- The stats: September 2019 - The Acturis Premium Index