Hiscox promotes Joanne Musselle to group CUO

She will succeed Richard Watson, who is retiring from the business.

Hiscox has promoted Joanne Musselle to group chief underwriting officer, after conducting what it said was a thorough internal and external search.

Musselle will succeed Richard Watson, who earlier this year announced he is set to retire on 31 December 2019 after 33 years at the provider.

She is currently CUO for Hiscox Retail and will take on her new post when Watson retires. In February 2020 she will also join the Hiscox board as an executive director.

Musselle has been with Hiscox for 17 years, having joined the UK business in 2002 as technical underwriting manager for professions and specialty commercial lines.

Since then she has held a variety of senior roles at the business including head of UK claims and CUO for Hiscox UK and Ireland before taking on the newly-created position of CUO for Hiscox Retail in 2018.

Musselle has also spent almost 10 years working in a variety of actuarial, pricing and reserving roles at Axa and Aviva in both the UK and Asia.

Bronek Masojada, Hiscox group chief executive officer, said: “After a thorough search where we considered a number of strong internal and external candidates, I am pleased to appoint Joanne as our next group chief underwriting officer.

“Joanne’s deep understanding of our business and experience of managing underwriting portfolios in our key markets will be critical for our next stage of growth.”

Musselle added: “Profitable underwriting is the backbone of Hiscox and I could not be more delighted to serve the group in this broader role.

“Being part of the evolution of Hiscox over the last 17 years has given me many experiences and opportunities across the whole of our business and I am excited to be taking up this next challenge.”

