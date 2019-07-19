FSCS agrees Alpha replacement cover deal

Collapsed Danish insurer's latent defect policyholders will now be covered by a new, solvent insurer.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has confirmed that a deal securing replacement cover for Alpha Insurance’s latent defect policyholders has been agreed.

The organisation stated that a new, solvent insurer had taken over the policies, with all parties involved intending to provide a final sign-off on Wednesday 24 July.

The scheme stated: “FSCS will continue to provide updates on the closing stages of this process over the coming days.”

CRL

Insurance Age has previously reported that broker CRL Management has had its deadline to secure replacement cover extended several times.

This follows the collapse of unrated Danish provider Alpha in May 2018.

Last week FSCS reported that CRL was making progress in securing a deal with a new insurer.

CRL’s chief executive officer Steve Mansour told Insurance Age in April that CRL has “no legal or regulatory obligation in relation to the transfer, but is endeavouring to provide as much assistance as possible to support affected policyholders”.