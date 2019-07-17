Hedge fund takes stake in Saga

Elliot has invested in the insurance and travel provider.

International hedge fund, Elliot, has acquired a stake in Saga which offers insurance and travel to the over-50s market and floated on the Stock Exchange in 2014.

According to a regulatory filing on the Saga website the fund has bought a 5.141% slice of the business.

The deal completed yesterday (16 July) in the UK.

A Saga spokesperson said: “We have good and open relations with all of our shareholders and expect to be in contact with Elliott shortly.”

People

Most recently Saga announced that long-term CEO Lance Batchelor was to retire in 2020 after six years with the firm.

A search for his successor is underway.

Decline

Saga released its preliminary results for 2018 on 4 April this year which showed it crashing to a £134.6m loss with a “disappointing” performance from its broking division.

To arrest this decline Saga is to implement a fresh strategy with a focus on differentiated products over price in its insurance operation.

The broker insisted that this model will see it become less reliant on aggregators and customers going direct to Saga are being rewarded with three year fixed price deals in home and motor – something Saga claimed to be a first in the market.

