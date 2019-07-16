CFC develops risk management product for tech firms

The proposition includes a cyber incident response plan builder.

Specialist insurance provider, CFC has launched a range of free risk management services for technology companies.

The risk management portfolio includes: a cyber risk rating report from BitSight; the CFC RepKnight breach monitoring service; a cyber incident response plan builder and training and education on cyber risks and legal contracts.

CFC has detailed that the policy is targeted at a wide range of technology firms and should aid in covering the costs associated with a range of traditional and emerging risks that technology businesses are vulnerable to in the day-to-day running of their company.

International technology team leader at CFC, Charlie Murray commented: “We want to help our customers prevent a claim event from occurring in the first place – particularly cyber incidents, the impacts of which can be devastating.

“We see it as our responsibility to provide them with a comprehensive range of risk management solutions to help better arm themselves against the risks they face and ensure they are better able to respond and recover if the worse does happen.”

Portfolio

In April CFC launched a digital health insurance product in the UK.

While in May it announced a new cyber platform which it claimed should allow brokers to instantly access CFC’s cyber insurance products.

At the beginning of the year the MGA also refreshed its cyber offering to cover business interruption and a variety of cyber crime activities.

This followed on from CFC Underwriting chief innovation officer, Graeme Newman stating that the insurance industry is failing businesses when it comes to cyber insurance.

