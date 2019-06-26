Ecclesiastical report highlights biggest risks for charities

Insurer says Charity Risk Barometer will help brokers better understand the issues facing the sector and find solutions.

Ecclesiastical has published its first Charity Risk Barometer, which it said will help brokers support their charity clients.

The provider explained that the report reveals the biggest immediate and emerging risks facing the charity sector, and also highlights potential solutions.

According to Ecclesiastical it will help brokers gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing charities and enable them to work with their clients to find solutions.

Brexit

The report showed that funding continues to be the major concern for all charities, with more than half of charities also stating that the impact of Brexit is a major concern for the year ahead.

Brexit was more of an issue for larger charities and became less important to all charities over the longer-term.

In addition, reputational risks were also high on the agenda, in the wake of the Charity Commission’s criticism of Oxfam’s handling of the sexual exploitation scandal.

Other concerns included the threat of a cyber-attack, the ability to attract and retain talent, stress-related burnout among staff and engaging with the next generation of supporters.

In addition, the report stated that three-quarters of boards have risk discussions as a standing agenda item, but one in four charity leaders feel they aren’t spending enough time considering risk at a strategic level.

Brokers

Angus Roy, charity director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, commented: “These are challenging times for the sector – uncertainty is the new norm and new risks are emerging all of the time.

“It is imperative that charities spend more time thinking about not only the potential rewards, but also the risks they are facing, now and in the future.”

He continued: “As a specialist partner to the charity sector, our role is to help customers manage their risks and our research shows that too many charities are taking a short-term view, which may be limiting their ability to grasp new opportunities and identify emerging threats.

“Brokers have an important role to play in supporting their charity clients to understand and manage their risks and we hope this new report will provide invaluable insight for them.”

