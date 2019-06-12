Our History website launched by CII

The site will display insurance books and heritage items. Concern was raised about what would happen to the CII’s artefacts when it announced it was moving from Aldermanbury in 2017.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched Our History, a website dedicated to bringing to life the heritage of the organisation and the evolution of the insurance profession over the years.

The Our History website - insurancehistory.cii.co.uk - covers the history of the institute’s Aldermanbury building, including a 360-degree virtual tour of the Insurance Hall and displays the unique stained-glass windows of the historic building.

The CII’s collection of more than 1,500 Fire Marks, which were formerly on display in the staircase of the Aldermanbury building, can also be viewed on the site.

Heritage

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, said: “We want everyone to be able to appreciate the heritage of the insurance profession and now everybody from around the world can learn more about the history of the Aldermanbury building, insurance and the CII as an institution.”

When the CII announced its move from Aldermanbury and later moved to Lombard St concern was raised about what might happen to the organisation’s artefacts and books which were held at the Aldermanbury site.

The professional body sold Aldermanbury for £19m in 2017 in order to make savings long term. At the time Fisher promised that a lot of the content would be digitised.

Books

According to the organisation the website also features digitalised versions of hundreds of insurance-related documents, dating back as far as 1669, plus rare, no longer in print books, that give valuable insight into past insurance processes.

The original 1912 Charter of the CII can also be found on the site.

