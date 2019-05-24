Lamp’s proposed liquidation sparks debate on insurer stability and ratings

Members of the legal expenses market believe that brokers should look at more than just a firm’s rating when trying to find insurance, referencing location, stability and capital adequacy ratio.

Lamp is the latest Gibraltarian insurer to file for liquidation and the announcement has re-ignited debated around unrated and non-domiciled providers.

The insurer has been declared insolvent and unable to pay claims and its liquidation hearing will be heard at the end of this month (31 May) in Gibraltar.

This announcement comes months after the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) found 165,000 motor and/or pet insurance policies to replace policies for those left without cover by Qudos. The Danish firm was declared bankrupt at the end of 2018.

FSCS has released a statement on the possible liquidation of Lamp, saying that it is “aware of the situation” and will work with the chosen liquidator “to protect eligible UK policyholders”.

Alarm bells

Chairman of Brokerbility, Ashwin Mistry spoke to Insurance Age about the fall of Lamp: “It’s going to leave customers in trouble”.

‘I hope brokers who have chosen to use this particular market warn their clients”.

‘It just keeps repeating itself and its getting a bit tiring, when you’re confronted by this it leaves a tarnished image of the industry in the heads of policyholders,” he continued.

He does believe that due to the rise in complicated risks there is a need for unrated insurers, but thinks that often there is an issue of “overstretching” as firms “underestimate the risks they cover” and it’s an “issue of making sure you have enough cash”.

Legal expenses market

Lamp formerly offered general insurance products such as legal expenses, healthcare and general & warranty insurance to clients in the UK, Europe and Asia.

Arag group offer legal expenses products including both before the event (BTE) and after the event (ATE) insurance.

David Haynes, underwriting and marketing director at Arag commented: “It’s not good really, obviously we’ve seen quite a few failures recently for the market, doesn’t put it in a great light”.

He mentioned that the firm’s insolvency is “very tricky” for insurers “because ATE is a different market to your traditional motor & home insurance”.

The director detailed that all brokers can do “for now is await the outcome of the hearing as to what their client should do”.

Unrated

Haynes commented on the unrated status of Lamp: “Our view unrated or not rated is ok provided that brokers are comfortable that the insurer they’re using is stable”.

He added that brokers should look at “the stability” of the insurer they’re looking to work with and “look at its ability to pay claims and its capital adequacy ratio. I think that is the key”.

“It’s not necessarily about the rating, its more about the solvency.”

“Brokers have got to look at a number of things, [like] the rating and the capital adequacy.”

Mike Timmons, managing director of Financial and Legal which writes legal expenses cover in the UK reiterated Haynes statement, he said: “It is of course very disappointing when any insurer falls away, but it is a serious mistake to assume that whether an insurer is rated or unrated is a decisive factor”.

“There have been a number of failures during the past three years, but the overwhelming common factor behind them all was that they were all offshore, not UK-based.”

He then mentioned other foreign firms: “Elite Insurance, for example, was a rated insurer, but in common with Enterprise, Alpha, Qudos, and now Lamp they were all domiciled and regulated outside the UK”.

“The lesson for brokers placing their businesses is firstly to do their homework, and if in doubt, to choose a UK-based and UK regulated insurer, rated or unrated.”

“Based on the evidence of off shore insurer insolvencies in recent years, the standard of regulatory oversight and the quality of the governance regime is the critical point.”

Extra help

The Biba Litmus Test Report (BLTR) was a facility launched by Biba in 2016. The organisation say that the BLTR is designed to help its members conduct their due diligence when they are considering working with an unrated insurer.

Insurance Age has asked Biba if Lamp was one of the thirty or so insurers that can be analysed using the Litmus Test.

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba stated: “Lamp were not featured on the BLTR”.

“The company was looked at but due to the amount of ATE business that Lamp wrote, the business was not a good fit against the BLTR benchmarks that are presently used.”

A statement on the Lamp website read: “Having recently ceased to enter into new contracts of insurance or renew existing contracts the directors of LAMP Insurance Company Limited (“the Company”) and its parent company have been exploring all options available to them to obtain additional finance to enable the Company to meet its obligations under existing contracts and recommence issuing new contracts.

“Regrettably, negotiations have failed to secure appropriate funding and the directors of the Company concluded that they had no option other than to submit an Application to the Supreme Court of Gibraltar for the Company to be placed into liquidation. That Application was submitted on Thursday 16 May 2019 and the Court will hear the Application on Friday 31 May 2019.”

The provider has stated that it continues to explore the option of a sale but customers were warned not to be reliant on this as an outcome.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.