Brokers warned over admin fees and commission

DAC Beachcroft said analysis of FCA studies found that firms do not have sufficient focus on customers.

In a talk hosted by partner at the insurance advisory division of DAC Beachcroft, Matthew Rutter as part of an Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) event, a variety of issues were discussed, including broker fees.

An issue being that some brokers charge customers both admin fees and commissions. This was part of a wider debate about one of the key findings the Financial Cinduct Authority (FCA) has made regarding pricing.

Rutter suggested that there is a “danger if only commission levels are looked at” as “brokers may try and make up the money elsewhere”.

Revelations

He detailed the findings in the body’s Business Plan for 2018/19 and a review into the impact of dual pricing.

Rutter epxlained that the watchdog discovered that through fees and charges put on the consumer, the parties involved in an insurance policy being secured have received remuneration which exceeded costs of distribution.

It also discovered that clients have bought unsuitable products due to problems with distribution or sales approaches.

Lastly, the report found that clients have not been receiving the services they required and have experienced poor outcomes e.g. when making claims or complaints.

He further highlighted that the body has found that businesses do not focus on their customers sufficiently when it comes to culture and purpose. Another cause for concern he noted was poor governance and oversight when it comes to product design and distribution processes and practices.

The FCA was quoted: “we encountered a lack of customer focus or consideration of value. This was both in deciding what activities to undertake, who to partner with and what products to sell/distribute; as well as in the systems, controls frameworks, monitoring and MI.”

The body has also said: ‘A customer’s experience should not be affected by whether a product or service was provided and distributed by a single institution or two or more institutions”.

The regulatory launched a market study into insurance pricing late last year following a super-complaint by Citizens Advice.

Vulnerable customers

Looking at fair pricing it was highlighted that vulnerable customers are found to be the most affected by the “loyalty penalty”, otherwise known as dual-pricing.

Rutter pointed out that the FCA has maintained that firms should:

exercise extra care when consumers may be vulnerable

pay attention to the indicators of potential vulnerability

have policies in place to deal with consumers who may be at greater risk

take account of potential negative impact to vulnerable customers in design and implementation of products and services

But, it was stated that feedback to the watchdog has shown that it needs to be clearer on what its definition of ‘good’ is and relay this to the industry, a fact that Rutter mentioned in reference to broker and insurer behaviour.

General expectations

Rutter also listed more of the FCA’s expectations for the insurance distribution chain:

Act fairly, honestly and professionally in accordance with best interests of customers

Consider the value customers ultimately receive from their products and services

Maintain appropriate systems and controls over remuneration firm receives

Sufficient knowledge of roles and remuneration of all entities in distribution chain

Maintain appropriate systems and controls over GI products and services

products and services Consider impact of distribution strategy on overall value of product for customers

