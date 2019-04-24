HSB reveals broker e-trading platform

Engineering specialist says four products will initially be available for brokers to quote and bind, as it plans to add more in the future.

HSB Engineering Insurance, part of Munich Re, has launched a broker online trading platform, HSB Fast Track.

The specialist engineering and technology insurer, noted that Fast Track had been designed to provide brokers with a quick and easy way to quote and bind construction, technology and engineering-based insurance products.

The platform will initially offer four HSB products: Annual Construction, Project Construction, Contractors’ Plant and Computer insurance, and the provider explained that it planned to add more policies in the future.

This follows the launch of HSB’s construction products on Acturis last month.

Brokers

Paul Cullum, alternative distribution manager commented: “Our e-trade platform has been designed to make construction and engineering products easy to trade electronically and its development follows research and feedback from our brokers.”

According to HSB, a dedicated e-trade team, headed by development manager Martin Parker, has been set up to enable brokers to access specialist referral underwriters directly.

Parker added: “Our aim is to make trading with HSB a quick, simple, and enjoyable process. Our dedicated e-trade team has been set up to provide brokers with direct access to underwriters and a fast response to any e-trade queries they may have.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.