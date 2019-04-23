RSA boss Egan "not defensive" about broker criticism

New UK and International CEO reiterates commitment to the broker channel after brokers say provider is difficult to trade with.

RSA’s challenge is to reassure brokers that they are still an important distribution channel, according to UK and International chief executive officer Scott Egan, who replaced Steve Lewis earlier this year.

In recent months brokers have said RSA is difficult to trade with and questioned what its strategy with brokers is, noting the provider has become “much less visible” to those operating in the regions.

In an exclusive interview with Insurance Age, Egan explained he was “not defensive” about the criticism, stating that one of his priorities after taking over as CEO in February is to meet with brokers and listen to what they have to say.

“It’s our challenge to make sure that we deliver them the right products, that they understand where we want to operate, that we deliver them good service at a price that makes sense,” he added.

Relationships

The CEO said he is now focused on reforming old broker relationships as well as making new ones by going out in the regions to meet with brokers face-to-face.

“Out of the feedback I will look at themes and from there the actions,” he promised. “It’s never going to be magic dust, but I want them to feel that they’re an important part of our future.”

RSA UK revealed an underwriting loss of £106m in 2018, following on from an underwriting loss of £70m in the third quarter of last year and a £116m underwriting loss in 2017.

As a response the insurer stated it will restructure its specialty and wholesale division, pulling out of international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business.

Asked whether RSA would be pulling out of more business lines, Egan stated that he needed a bit of time to make sure he is “happy with where the line has been drawn”.

“Any new CEO coming into a business has the opportunity to stand back and really understand where we’re operating and why and make sure that’s consistent with where we want to take the business,” he commented.

Read the full profile interview with Scott Egan in the May edition of Insurance Age.

