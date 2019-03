He replaces Jon Dye who left the provider for QBE earlier this year.

Allianz Insurance has named Gerry Ross as its new head of commercial motor, replacing Jon Dye who has moved to QBE.

The provider stated that Ross will be responsible for the commercial motor account including the digital motor products.

He first joined Allianz in 2002 as an underwriting graduate and has since taken on a variety of roles across the insurer’s head office and regional teams.

Ross briefly left the provider in 2010 to join a London market insurer before returning to Allianz as motor manager in its South East Region.

His most recent position was as a regional underwriting manager playing a key part in the transfer of LV business to Allianz.

Leadership

Catherine Dixon, commercial underwriting director, commented: “I am delighted to be able to welcome Gerry into this role. He brings with him excellent technical motor capabilities as well as a wealth of experience from within Allianz.

“His collaborative leadership style together with strong customer and market focus will, I am sure, help to take our already market leading commercial motor account from strength to strength.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.