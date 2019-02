Product is backed by Munich Re and designed for businesses of all sizes.

Ascent Underwriting has added physical damage cover to its CyberPro product, with additional backing from Munich Re.

The managing general agent (MGA) noted that the product, which is part of its professional and non-tangible risks portfolio, now covers physical and property damage plus debris removal following an insured event.

It noted that the new offering will bridge the gap between cyber and property policies, which has created issues for customers as the market looks to address the ‘silent cyber’ exposures by restricting cyber coverage under property policies.

The MGA detailed that the product was designed for businesses of all sizes, with policyholders protected against cyber-triggered physical damage due to a range of causes, from malicious hacks to internal errors.

Shift

Caspar Stops, head of cyber and technology at Ascent, said: “We are seeing a shift in the market where coverage for cyber as a peril must be affirmatively given or not given within all insurance policies, not just cyber ones.

“At the same time organisations are increasingly embedding technologies for business improvements and efficiencies, which has led to the creation of cyber physical systems throughout organisational infrastructures and the emerging risk this presents.”

He continued: “CyberPro caters for a wide variety of network exposures, offering robust protection to insureds in areas of risk which the market has been slow to respond to.

“It’s not a bolt-on cover, but bridges traditional physical-damage wordings with cyber cover in a highly effective, seamless integration of the two.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.