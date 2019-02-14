Legal Protection Group confirms loss of Inter Hannover capacity

The legal expenses provider, which is linked to Eldon Insurance's Arron Banks, stated that new capacity would come on board “shortly”.

Inter Hannover, which was renamed HDI Global Specialty SE in January this year, no longer provides the capacity behind Legal Protection Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal between the insurer and the MGA ceased on 1 February this year for new business.

A spokesperson for Legal Protection Group commented: “Existing business relationships are not impacted and we will shortly be able announce a new A+ rated insurer for all of our classes of business.”

It is understood that the exit is an amicable one and Inter Hannover will continue for two to three years with the existing relationships. These clients will have the option to choose the new capacity at renewal.

Brokers

Brokers working with the MGA have informed Insurance Age that the organisation was not entering into new contracts or taking on new brokers in the interim period between the old paper finishing and the new capacity starting.

They also said they had been kept informed of progress with the new capacity deal.

The MGA, which has Arron Banks’ Eldon Insurance, as a major shareholder, was launched in 2016.

The Bristol-based firm provides a full range of before the event (BTE) assistance and after the event (ATE) products including commercial and civil ATE policies. At the time of the launch limits went up to £2m.

In 2017 it partnered with broker Stride Insurance Group to offer landlord legal expenses and rent protection cover.

Martin Rowan joined the business as managing director in January 2017.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.