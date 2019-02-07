Brokers confused about RSA's strategy after CEO change

UK and International CEO Steve Lewis left the provider this week and was replaced by Scott Egan.

Experts have questioned what RSA’s strategy is when it comes to brokers, following the departure of UK and International chief executive officer Steve Lewis earlier this week.

Lewis has been replaced by former chief financial officer Scott Egan, who was previously CFO and interim CEO at Towergate.

“The fact that they’ve replaced Steve Lewis with the CFO would suggest that they’re on a short-term drive to push up profits,” said Innovation Broking CEO Paul Dickson.

He added: “There seems to be a focus at all costs of improving profitability and moving away from the high market standing that RSA has occupied which was being a leading broadly based GI composite.”

Action

RSA group CEO Stephen Hester announced last year that the provider would continue to take action on pricing and underwriting in certain classes of business after RSA suffered a loss of £70m in the third quarter of 2018.

These actions were originally flagged by Lewis when RSA posted its financial results for 2017, revealing an underwriting loss of £116m.

Fresh speculation of whether the insurer might be up for sale started circulating in the market after Hester said it had no “emotional or irrational attachment” to any area of its portfolio.

When asked about the insurer’s latest move, one broker who declined to be named stated: “For far too long RSA have been trying to shrink to greatness and that will be echoed around the market.

“At some point somebody has got to get hold of that business and get it competing and growing and back to its former glory years.”

Brokers

Dickson argued that an eventual sale was still the most likely outcome for RSA.

However in the short-term he also stated that the provider would benefit from having a clearer model and strategy around what it plans to do with brokers in the UK market.

He continued: “There’s uncertainty about the very issue of exactly what their plans are in the medium term.

“They’re in danger of being partly overlooked as an important market by the UK broker sector.”

According to Dickson RSA has increasingly been much less visible to independent brokers.

Chris Luker, managing director of Luker Rowe, agreed that the insurer’s focus seems to be on dealing more with larger national brokers.

“We’re an SME broker and RSA has struggled to make it work with the type of broker that we are over the last few years,” he added.

Changes

Across the board, brokers were not overly surprised that Lewis had left the insurer, but the reason given for this had little to do with RSA specifically and more to do with the fact that insurers are frequently reporting changes at the top, with Aviva named as a recent example.

Meanwhile Trident Insurance CEO Robert Marshall suggested that it was irrelevant who the CEO was unless they were planning on “knocking the place to pieces and rebuilding it”.

“There is no value in changing the CEO – it’s the fundamental culture that needs to change,” he continued.

“It’s never going the way that RSA wants because it has a culture that goes back too long and I can’t see it ever changing. Therefore someone has to take it over.”

Legacy

While experts were mainly critical of RSA’s current position in the market, several brokers highlighted that this had not always been the case.

Luker hoped that the provider would survive long-term, noting it was a “300 plus year company with a rich legacy”.

“I just think perhaps they need to get a bit more in touch with provincial brokers and how we write business if they want to succeed with us,” he added.

The same unnamed broker echoed this sentiment, concluding: “Most brokers have an affinity with RSA and have a soft spot in their hearts for them.

“We all want RSA to be a great insurer like it once was, but they haven’t been able to achieve that in recent years and I honestly think a lot of brokers have given up on them.”

