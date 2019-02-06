Biba books Boris for 2019 conference

Event in Manchester on 15-16 May is themed as ‘Leading the Way’.

Former Foreign Secretary and current MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Boris Johnson, will close the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) 2019 conference in Manchester, the trade body has revealed.

According to Biba, Johnson will talk about what’s next for the Conservative Party and the country following “the latest twists and turns” around Brexit in his keynote speech.

He continues the theme of high profile political speakers at the event.

Ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown spoke at the 2016 conference and former PM David Cameron did the same in 2017.

Line-up

The news came as Biba announced the speaker line-up for the two day conference and exhibition themed ‘Leading the Way’ which will be hosted by BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards.

On 15 May the former head of MI5, Baroness Manningham-Buller, will be the opening keynote.

She will share her thoughts on leadership drawing on her own experience leading the Security Service amid the 9/11 attack on New York and the threat from Al-Qaeda.

In the afternoon a panel of insurers will tackle the future issues and opportunities facing the sector.

It will consist of Jon Dye, Allianz, CEO; Tulsi Naidu, Zurich, CEO; John Neal, CEO of Lloyd’s and Rob Townend, MD, Aviva UK General Insurance.

Biba’s deputy chair and CEO of Aon UK, Julie Page, will be posing the questions.

Day two

On day two mental wellbeing will be high on the agenda.

Ex-England cricketer ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, rapper Professor Green and Strictly star Katie Piper will give their insights on the issue.

Biba listed that it will also be running a Hackathon challenging teams to create tech-led solutions for brokers.

And concluded that there will be a full seminar programme with three sessions on each day across subjects including claims, innovation, regulation, Brexit and access to insurance.

