Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 28 January - 3 February 2019

Climbing stairs
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Stay up to date with the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: AIG, Acord, Channel

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: INSURER HEADCOUNT

Most read

  1. Court case highlights abuse of on-demand motor apps
  2. Allianz head of commercial motor Jon Dye leaves for QBE
  3. Insurers make Artificial Intelligence moves
  4. “Mis-selling” warning issued on cyber
  5. Romero posts income rise in 2018
  6. InsurTech Futures: BGL invests £3m in new tech hub
  7. Wholesale provider Cavere Intermediary launches

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: