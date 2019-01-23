Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 21 - 27 January 2019

Silhouette of five people on a beach
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Stay up to date with the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: Brunel Professions, Coversure, IFB, BLM, RSA

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: MID-MARKET BUSINESS

Most read

  1. Markerstudy buys Co-op underwriting in £185m deal
  2. Ageas consults on closure of Stoke and Port Solent operations
  3. Leaked document reveals detail of Ageas redundancy risk
  4. Markerstudy to use Co-op’s brand after deal
  5. Aston Lark buys Irish broker Robertson Low
  6. Mark Cliff joins Be Wiser as NED
  7. Axa UK hires Shali Vasudeva as COO from Hiscox

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: