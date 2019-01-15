Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 14 - 18 January 2019

new-job-4
  • Insurance Age staff
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: Barbican Insurance Group, Willis Towers Watson, HDI Global, SSL Endeavour, RKH Specialty

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 

 
