Customers brand “sneaky” dual pricing “exploitative”

78% called for a ban on insurance firms charging higher prices for renewals than new business.

Almost 80% (78%) of insurance customers agreed that preventing providers charging a higher price for renewals than new business was a “good idea”, according to a survey by Consumer Intelligence.

Fifty percent of respondents branded the practice of dual pricing as “exploitative”.

The research followed the launch of the Financial Conduct Authority’s investigation into pricing in the home and motor market.

Sneaky

However, some respondents could see value in dual pricing with 39% agreeing that while it is “sneaky” some customers can benefit from the practice.

Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence said: “Dual pricing is not a deliberate and calculated attempt to rip off loyal customers. It’s often a by-product of having introductory rates in a market with high customer turnover.

“Insurers would love to get off that merry-go-round. But if they give the same low rates to renewing customers, they’re out of business and if they offer higher prices to everyone, they lose customers as long as others offer cheap introductory rates.”

He added: “The regulator has to navigate a balance between encouraging competition and preventing the exploitation of the vulnerable.”

Insurance was just one industry named in a super-complaint from Citizen’s Advice to the Competition and Markets Authority. The complaint flagged how loyal customers find themselves charged more that new customers and described it as a “systematic scam”.

Shopping around

The study also learned that nearly two out of five (38%) of customers said they enjoy shopping around and the vast majority (88%) stated they compared prices at their last policy renewal for home and car insurance – something Consumer Intelligence said highlighted the success of moves to encourage shopping around.

Providers are expected to clearly show this year’s premium against last year’s when sending out renewals and promote a ‘shoparound’ message due to rules that came into force in April 2017. Last month it was revealed that Aviva had to write to customers following a renewal transparency failing.

