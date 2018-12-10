Beazley launches cyber and data breach response portal in UK

It adds to its cyber proposition and is aimed at the broker channel.

Specialist insurer Beazley has launched a cyber and breach response portal that provides exclusive access to risk management information and risk mitigation tools for Beazley Breach Response (BBR) policyholders in the UK, France, Spain and Italy.

Beazley’s international breach response team has developed a set of training materials, incident response planning and risk assessment tools, designed to help organisations prepare for a cyber incident or data breach.

The materials are available in English, French, Spanish and Italian and can be sold via brokers.

Report

According to the provider, the portal allows clients to report a cyber or data breach incident directly to Beazley’s in-house response team, something it said allowed for the rapid deployment of appropriate response services.

Raf Sanchez, international breach response manager, said: “Organisations approach breach preparation with varying levels of experience. In helping our clients through thousands of breaches, we’ve observed that those organisations that have a plan in place, understand their risks, undertake regular training and ensure that employees are aware of the threats, are the ones that respond most effectively.

“The suite of materials available through the portal is centred around these four key elements. Judging by the success of our US client portal, we expect this to become the go-to source of information for clients wishing to reduce their exposure to risk and to prepare as effectively as they can should an incident occur.”



BBR includes a range of services designed to help organisations respond to an actual or suspected cyber breach incident effectively, efficiently and with the aim of protecting its reputation and brand.

