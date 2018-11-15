Markerstudy and Co-op silent on deal progress

Rumours of a sale to Markerstudy gather pace as reports suggest that the Co-op is looking to ensure majority of staff will remain based in Manchester.

Co-op Insurance is seeking an informal agreement to ensure that a large proportion of staff stay in post at its Manchester head-quarters ahead of a potential sale to Qatar Re-owned Markerstudy, according to reports.

Co-op Insurance currently has 1,200 staff and the report stated that the deal would look to preserve at least 800 jobs.

Sky News reported that Markerstudy had entered a formal period of exclusivity to buy the business for £300m.

There has already been speculation that discussions between the two parties were at an advanced stage. News that Co-op Insurance was for sale first came out in August.

It is thought that the Co-op wishes to target a greater proportion of its members with its insurance products. At the moment it has around 1.3m policies in force. The Group has 4.5m active members and is hoping to capture more of these with its insurance offering – something any buyer would need to commit to.

