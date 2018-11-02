Podcast: The top five stories of the week

The Insurance Age team discuss the top five stories from the past week featuring fines, the FCA, Ardonagh and Reich.

Insurance Age's editor, Siân Barton, and reporter, Emmanuel Kenning, give their views on the week's big stories as they cover the five most clicked on articles by brokers.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top stories for the week commencing 29 October 2018:

1) Liberty responds to being hit by £5.3m FCA fine

2) FCA boss’ CEO letter warns of failures, dual pricing and risk of discrimination

3) Reich makes first buy for years with LJM Insurance Brokers deal

4) FCA points to “remarkable” insurer failings as it launches “fundamental” market review

5) Ardonagh raising $225m debt for deals