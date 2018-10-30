ERS confirms up to 56 redundancies

Provider is moving a number of roles from Brentwood and London to Swansea.

ERS has confirmed that a number of people are set to leave the business over the next 12 months, as it moves a total of 56 roles to Swansea.

Ian Parker, chief executive officer of ERS, told Insurance Age that the provider would not see a drop in the number of employees as a result, and highlighted that everyone affected had been offered the chance to relocate.

He noted that the total number of redundancies would depend on how many people wanted to relocate to Swansea.

“My anticipation is there will be 19 roles in Brentwood and 37 in London where people won’t relocate,” Parker added.

Brokers

According to the CEO a number of different types of jobs are affected, including positions within IT, claims, underwriting governance and change.

However he highlighted that brokers would not see anything different following the changes, adding: “There are no sales roles or underwriter roles impacted.”

In 2015 ERS put 380 people at risk of redundancy as it moved its head office from Brentwood to London.

“This is completing the job we started three years ago,” Parker continued. “We just were not able to absorb all those moves to Swansea in one go.”

He concluded: “It’s unfortunate for the individuals concerned but they’re very capable people and I’m sure they’ll all find other jobs.

“We’re supporting them to do that and many people have already found other jobs.”

In September this year, ERS stated that its majority shareholder Aquiline Capital Partners is assessing strategic options for the specialist motor insurer.

The private equity firm has engaged Macquarie Capital and Evercore to help it explore a number of potential outcomes, including a sale of ERS.

