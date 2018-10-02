RSA not scared to "walk away" from business - Stephen Hester

Group CEO says provider is to take action on pricing and portfolio reshaping following £70m UK underwriting loss in Q3 2018.

RSA group chief executive Stephen Hester has stated that the insurer’s UK and London market business is a “substantial headache”.

The comment followed RSA’s shock warning last week that its UK underwriting business had suffered a loss of £70m in the third quarter of 2018.

In addition, the combined operating ratio for the UK and London market business deteriorated to 110%.

In a call with analysts on 28 September Hester stated that a substantial amount of the loss was down to “random volatility”.

Action

However, he highlighted that the provider would continue to take action on pricing and underwriting in certain classes of business.

This was flagged by UK CEO Steve Lewis earlier this year, after the insurer posted its financial results for 2017 and revealed an underwriting loss of £116m.

According to Hester, the provider will now focus on disciplined underwriting, with a “willingness to reshape portfolios and walk away from business”.

“We have no emotional and irrational attachment to any area of our portfolio and if we can’t see the ability to compete successfully we’re going to stop doing things,” he explained.

“We will continue to be aggressive on prices of business that is not working for us and be reshaping our portfolios in an effort to trim the worst areas if we can’t correct them from a price stand point.”

Marine

Hester further noted that the London market was “particularly soft” at the moment.

He added: “People are withdrawing capacity and the marine market is possibly one of the worst areas in it and this happens to be a long-term specialty area of RSA’s as well.”

He described the insurer’s marine book as the “prime source of the headaches of the third quarter” and noted it would be getting “significant treatment” in the next few months.

Hester concluded: “We want to ensure that those areas that are performing badly are re-underwritten and repriced.

“As a result of that it may well be that our London market business shrinks.”

