Podcast: Allianz’s Sarah Mallaby gives her view on five stories from the week
Mallaby discusses Marsh’s takeover of JLT, cyber issues in the market and insurance fraud.
Emmanuel Kenning, reporter on Insurance Age sat down with Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets at Allianz and Jonathan Swift, director of content at Insurance Age to delve into the stories clicked on by brokers.
Use the link to hear their views.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
The five stories discussed from the week commencing 17 September 2018:
Marsh & McLennan buys JLT in $5.6bn deal
Premium Credit explains taking system offline
Ex broker jailed for £140,000 fraud
Gallagher and Ardonagh in legal dispute
FCA warns on clone of Direct Line’s UK Insurance
