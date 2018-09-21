Insurance Age

Podcast: Allianz’s Sarah Mallaby gives her view on five stories from the week

Top 5 News Podcast
Mallaby discusses Marsh’s takeover of JLT, cyber issues in the market and insurance fraud.

Emmanuel Kenning, reporter on Insurance Age sat down with Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets at Allianz and Jonathan Swift, director of content at Insurance Age to delve into the stories clicked on by brokers.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

The five stories discussed from the week commencing 17 September 2018:

Marsh & McLennan buys JLT in $5.6bn deal

Premium Credit explains taking system offline

Ex broker jailed for £140,000 fraud

Gallagher and Ardonagh in legal dispute

FCA warns on clone of Direct Line’s UK Insurance

