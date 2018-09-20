Saga takes new CFO from Zurich

James Quin to succeed Jonathan Hill who retired from the insurer earlier this year.

Saga has hired former Zurich UK chief financial officer James Quin as group CFO and executive director.

He succeeds Jonathan Hill, who resigned from his position in March 2018.

The provider, which specialises in insurance products for life after 50, noted that Quin has over 28 years of senior leadership experience with Zurich and will take up his new role on 1 January 2019.

At Zurich he was responsible for the UK property and casualty as well as the life insurance operations.

Quin has also worked as an equity analyst with several institutions and as a chartered accountant at PwC.

Experience

Commenting on the appointment, Lance Batchelor, group chief executive officer, said: “I am delighted to have recruited someone of James’s experience and calibre as CFO.

“He has extensive strategic, investor and operational finance experience within the insurance industry and will be a valuable member of the leadership team as we target investment in new customer acquisition to deliver long term value for the group.”

Quin added: “I’m really pleased to be joining Saga and look forward to working with the management team to build upon recent investments and initiatives which will support the next exciting chapter for the business.”

